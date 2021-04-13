Jazz apples partner with DreamWorks Animation's new movie

Jazz apples are part of an exclusive new partnership with the new DreamWorks Animation movie, Spirit Untamed.

The movie, which arrives in theaters June 4, 2021, is the next chapter in DreamWorks Animation’s franchise that began with the 2002 Oscar-nominated movie Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron and includes an Emmy-winning TV series.

Apples are core to the story narrative of Spirit Untamed, which will hopefully encourage children and families to eat more healthy produce. With retail partners nationwide this spring, Jazz apples will promote the movie with custom package artwork that depicts two of the movie's heroes: Lucky, a headstrong girl, and the wild stallion Spirit, whom she befriends. In the artwork, Lucky rides a galloping Spirit while holding an apple.

The co-branded on-pack and point-of-sale material will highlight the partnership with 2 lb. pouch bags, tote bags, Kwiklok tags and more for use in-store and in e-commerce activations.

“We were thrilled when DreamWorks Animation approached us with this opportunity for Jazz apples,” said Cecilia Flores Paez, T&G Global’s head of marketing, North America.

“Apples help forge the bond of friendship between Lucky and Spirit, and we couldn’t have asked for a better, or healthier, message to communicate with families. As revealed in the recent Produce for Better Health Foundation’s ‘State of the Plate’ report, nine out of 10 Americans don’t eat enough fruit and vegetables each day. Jazz apples wants to help turn this around by stirring children’s imagination and promoting Jazz as a delicious and refreshing snack.”

Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS, RDN, president and CEO of Produce for Better Health Foundation notes, “With most Americans, including young children, eating fruit fewer than one time per day, these types of innovative partnerships make it easy for families to find and select produce. And by offering simple tips to help families have fun with fruit and vegetables in the kitchen together, we can improve consumption and build healthy habits that last a lifetime.”

DreamWorks Animation is happy to lend its support to Jazz's vital effort to increase children’s fresh produce consumption.

In addition to co-branded packaging and in-store promotions, the partnership will drive shoppers to stores with Jazz apples on their lists, thanks to additional amplification via public relations, social media and a robust digital ad campaign that includes YouTube pre-roll ads.

Jazz apples are marketed by CMI Orchards, Rainier Fruit Co. and Oppy.