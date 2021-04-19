BerryWorld - Dutch distribution center receives eco certificate

Berry company BerryWorld says that its recently unveiled European distribution center, located in Made in The Netherlands, has been recognized for its sustainable build and design with a BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ certification, a top award for environmentally-friendly design.

BREEAM is the Building Research Establishment’s Environmental Assessment Method. It sets the standard for best practice in sustainable design and has become the de facto measure used to describe the sustainability performance of buildings.

The environmental assessment covers nine different sustainability categories: management, health, energy, transport, water, materials, waste, land use and ecology and pollution. Each category affects the total score, which is expressed in stars.

A maximum of five stars can be obtained. BerryWorld, The Netherlands managed to obtain five stars in all areas and therefore received the BREEAM-Outstanding certificate.

"The BREEAM-Outstanding Certificate implies that the entire new building meets the highest sustainability standard. For example, the building is completely emission-free, there are solar panels on the roof and the building uses a maximum amount of sustainable materials," Wil Beekers, Growing and Packing division CEO at BerryWorld Group.

"All the heat we need for the building comes from the cooling system. This is enough to keep the entire office at a temperature of 21°C even at minus 15°C outside. Also, around the building, we have paid extra attention to sustainability, including a natural pond, insect hotels and flower beds."

The certificate was delivered to BerryWorld The Netherlands by Martin Springer, construction advisor and BREEAM assessor at Adamasgroep. Also present at the brand-new office building were Bas de Groot, project manager at Van Vliet Bouwmanagement B.V. and Paul van der Krogt, advisor at W4Y advisors.

Due to current regulations, the ceremony took place in a limited fashion but ‘that does not make us less proud', says Beekers.

"As we commit to growing a sustainably different berry world, we aim to provide maximum quality to our customers with minimal environmental impact and this award will help us towards that goal."