Mexico addresses migration with rural development program

Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrado has announced that he will propose the expansion of the Sembrando Vida program to Central America to President Biden.

The program in Mexico seeks to develop the countryside, working to increase productivity of rural areas with a focus on sustainability, which contributes to reducing the vulnerability of the regions.

López Obrado was reported as saying that the expansion will "generate jobs that will mainly benefit citizens of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador and the initiative will be proposed to President Biden on Thursday".

"This will allow us to control the flux of migrants as the situation overflowed in March."

Sembrando Vida seeks to address rural poverty and environmental degradation. Its objectives are to rescue the countryside, reactivate the local economy and regenerate the sense of community, according to El Financiero.

It was also said that this proposal will include cutting the number of oil barrels extracted per day in the country.

"Instead of extracting over three million barrels a day, we are going to put a cap on so as not to exceed two million barrels per day," he was reported as saying.

He will be proposing investments in hydroelectric plants including new turbines and new equipment as the plants have been sitting without use for the past several years.