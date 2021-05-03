U.S. intercepts $8M of meth hidden in strawberries - FreshFruitPortal.com

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers in Texas last week intercepted more than $8 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in a strawberry shipment arriving from Mexico.

The seizure occurred at Pharr International Bridge cargo facility on April 29.

Officers referred a tractor/trailer hauling a commercial shipment of fresh strawberries for further inspection and ultimately, and they discovered 177 packages of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the boxes of strawberries.

These bundles of narcotics weighed 411 pounds (186.5 kg) and are valued at $8,223,000.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized all the narcotics, the conveyance and the case remains under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Just a few days before, officers at the same facility intercepted a shipment of $4.4 million worth of methamphetamine that was hidden inside 114 packages of cucumber pickles.