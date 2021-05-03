U.S. intercepts $8M of meth hidden in strawberries - FreshFruitPortal.com

U.S. intercepts $8M of meth hidden in strawberries

May 03 , 2021

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers in Texas last week intercepted more than $8 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in a strawberry shipment arriving from Mexico.

The seizure occurred at Pharr International Bridge cargo facility on April 29. 

Officers referred a tractor/trailer hauling a commercial shipment of fresh strawberries for further inspection and ultimately, and they discovered 177 packages of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the boxes of strawberries.

These bundles of narcotics weighed 411 pounds (186.5 kg) and are valued at $8,223,000.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized all the narcotics, the conveyance and the case remains under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Just a few days before, officers at the same facility intercepted a shipment of $4.4 million worth of methamphetamine that was hidden inside 114 packages of cucumber pickles.

You might also be interested in


History & hysteria behind Cinco de Mayo ...
Fresh Del Monte's 2020 sales and income impacted b ...
Total Produce completes $1.4B refinancing amid Dol ...
U.S. Ag Secretary applauds final DOL rule moderniz ...
Wish Farms moves operations to new "magical" headq ...
Cosmic Crisp and Autumn Glory apples see strong gr ...
A.P. Moller-Maersk exec has "never seen anything l ...
South Africa boosts grape export forecast ...
San Sebastián 2812, Office 611, Las Condes, Santiago
(+562) 23355668 - (+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands