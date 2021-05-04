T&G Fresh in new partnership to create 'New Zealand’s greenest bananas'

T&G Fresh has partnered with banana importer All Good to deliver New Zealand's first Fairtrade and Zero Carbon certified bananas.

T&G Fresh Managing Director Andrew Keaney says the company is proud to be leaders in the fresh produce industry - being the first New Zealand company to import, sell and distribute Zero Carbon bananas across Aotearoa.

“As part of our Kaitiakitanga commitment, we’re focused on building a healthier planet by protecting and nurturing the natural environment and taking positive climate action is part of this.”

“Together our team has worked alongside All Good, Agrofair and our Ecuadorian growers, as well as utilizing our global connections to find a solution to offset the carbon footprint of every All Good banana. It’s a huge effort to get to this point and it’s the result of years of hard work.”

“As bananas are the most popular of all Kiwi grocery items, we know the potential this has to make a massive change in our industry.”

Every All Good banana is now carbon neutral certified by EKOS and set in a permanent forest protection project in the Peruvian Andes close to the Fairtrade farms in El Guabo, Ecuador where All Good Bananas are grown.

The project protects the Amazonian Rainforest from road and agricultural development with significant benefits to the indigenous people. It is aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and certified to the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS).

Since 2015, T&G Fresh has held an exclusive sales and distribution partnership with All Good, enabling All Good to reach more customers throughout New Zealand by utilising T&G Fresh’s well-established national transport network, strategic ripening, and market locations.