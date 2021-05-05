New Zealand Frost Fans Appoints New CEO as company implements growth plans

PRESS RELEASE

New Zealand Frost Fans announced today that Andrew Priest has been appointed the new CEO of the company. An experienced business leader, Andrew will succeed Steve Haslett and assume responsibilities in June. Since 2007, Steve has transformed the business to become a significant exporter and the market leader in New Zealand and Australia. Steve will remain close to the company as a shareholder and non-executive director.

Andrew has had a number of impressive leadership roles, most recently as chief executive of Ngāi Tahu Farming and Forestry, where he successfully diversified their farming interests and grew the value of their assets.

He has had international roles for manufacturers Heinz Watties, General Cable, a USA-based position with Carter Holt Harvey, and as a management consultant specializing in business strategy and organizational dynamics.

“Having worked with Andrew at Carter Holt Harvey, combined with his more recent experience, I am confident he will be an excellent fit for the business,” said Steve Haslett. “I look forward to supporting Andrew during this exciting next phase for the company.”

While at Ngāi Tahu Farming and Forestry, Andrew lead the strategy to take marginal land and make it productive and to adopt sustainability measures across the farming operations.

“We are excited to have Andrew on board,” said George Adams, Chairman of New Zealand Frost Fans. “He is joining us at an exciting time and will oversee implementation of a 5-year strategy, which includes the construction of a new composite blade factory, to ready the company for further global growth.”

Andrew holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Waikato, a Master of Forestry Science from the University of Canterbury, and a Master of Arts in Organisational Psychology from Columbia University.

About New Zealand Frost Fans

New Zealand Frost Fans provides innovative frost protection solutions to growers around the world, with its range of FrostBoss® fans. From its base in Hastings, New Zealand the business specializes in frost fan design and manufacture, as well as the subsequent field placements, installation and servicing.

Marketed through its own companies in New Zealand and Australia, FrostBoss® fans are also distributed in Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, France, Portugal, Spain and Turkey through local Distributors.

Media Contact:

Chris Kay

Marketing & Business Development Manager

chris@nzfrostfans.com

+64 (0)21 594298

www.nzfrostfans.com