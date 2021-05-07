Heaviest mango found in Colombia sets Guinness World Record

The world's heaviest mango has recently been found in Colombia, weighing in at 4.24 kilograms or 9.36 pounds and was certified as an official Guinness World Records title.

Colombian farmers, Germán Orlando Novoa Barrera and Reina Maria Marroquín managed to break a record after growing the mango in Guayatá, on the San Martín farm in the Boyacá area, according to the Guinness World Records website.

The previous record was held by a mango found in the Philippines that weighed 3.435 kilograms or 7.57 pounds in 2009.

"Our goal with this Guinness World Records title is to show to the world that in Colombia we are humble, hardworking people who love the countryside and that the land that is cultivated with love produces great fruits," Germán was reported as saying.

"It is an award and a recognition of the effort and dedication to the Guayatuno countryside, and the love for nature that our parents passed down to us," he also was reported saying.

After being documented for the record, the family celebrated by sharing and eating the entire mango.

The family said it was delicious though they made a mold out of it to make a replica and donate it to the city to be recorded for historical purposes.

Image credit: guinnessworldrecords.com