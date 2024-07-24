California fig season starts earlier than usual

California's fig season got an early start this year thanks to hot summer temperatures.

According to the California Fresh Fig Growers Association, the main harvest started a couple of weeks earlier than usual, on July 15, and the organization expects the fruit to be "beautiful and plentiful well into the fall."

The organization said that California Fresh Figs are already available to be shipped to retailers and that shipping numbers are finally returning to pre-pandemic status. The first crop delivered the first Mission figs of the season in May-June. Mission figs have purplish-black skin and a deep earthy flavor.

The main crop, now underway, is delivering other varieties such as Brown Turkeys, Missions, and Sierras. Additional varieties will continue to become available through November. The organization expects that nearly 10 million pounds of figs will be harvested this year, but won't know the final numbers until November.

CEO of the California Fresh Fig Growers Association, Karla Stockli, says they expect a bountiful harvest after years of drought and fires. "The orchards are very healthy which align with the increase in demand," she added. "The quality of California Fresh Figs this season is fantastic. They are plump, juicy and delicious."

Fig growers are also investing in acquiring more hectares to increase the level of production.

California Fresh Figs are only available seasonally, but California Dried Figs are a year-round staple, offering the same nutrition and taste benefits.