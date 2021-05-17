California Fresh Fruit Association reacts to governor's budget

The California Fresh Fruit Association (CFFA) has welcomed Governor Gavin Newsom’s “$100 Billion California Comeback Plan”, which will allocate a portion of funding to support the food and agricultural industry and invest in drought resiliency efforts.

Governor Newsom announced that he plans to make significant investments in California’s Central Valley to promote a healthier, more resilient, food and agricultural system.

President Ian LeMay stated, “Over the last several years California’s farmers and ranchers have continued to be faced with unprecedented challenges. Through labor and water shortages, to increased regulatory burdens, growers have continued to rise to the occasion to ensure the nation and world continue to have a safe and reliable food supply."

"While today’s announcement will not alleviate many of the issues the industry is dealing with, the additional funding for programs will help producers comply to meet the standards that have been put in place. The Association is appreciative of the continued focus on the California agricultural industry.”

The Governor’s plan proposes a $531 million package to improve drought resiliency with investments to be made to the Sustainable Water Management Act implementation, the State Water Efficiency & Enhancement Program and to provide technical assistance with on-farm water use efficiency.

It was also announced that funding for emission reductions programs such as the FARMER and the Healthy Soils Program would be increased as part of this package.