IFCO launches new Banana Lift Lock crates - FreshFruitPortal.com

IFCO, a leading provider of Reusable Plastic Containers (RPCs) for fresh food packaging, has announced the launch of its Banana Lift Lock crates that are specially designed for secure transportation of bananas throughout the supply chain.

The Banana Lift Lock offers various advantages for the transportation of bananas on their often long overseas journeys, like a superior ventilation for faster cooling and optimal ripening, an increased strength for ultimate protection and an even better design to increase sustainability throughout the entire supply chain.

The Banana Lift Lock is also compatible with the other IFCO Lift Lock family RPCs.

“At IFCO we have many years of experience in designing dedicated packaging for the transportation of bananas since the Caja Oro crate has been launched in the US about 15 years ago," says Michael Pooley, CEO at IFCO.

"With the Banana Lift Lock, we build on all this experience to introduce a crate that offers additional benefits for the transportation of fresh bananas from the plantation to the point of sale that is often thousands of kilometers away.

"This specially designed crate not only improves the sustainability throughout the entire supply chain even further, it also increases efficiency through its compatibility with all other IFCO RPCs. The improved design ensures an easier handling and benefits all growers, supply chain workers and employees at the point of sale."

Designed for sustainability and automation

The various advantages the Banana Lift Lock offers compared to single-use cardboards help to save packaging and reduce food waste, promoting sustainability and automation in the banana supply chain.

The IFCO banana RPCs cool bananas to the ideal temperature 33% faster than single-use packaging — and holds the temperature 41% more consistently.

Targeted ventilation gaps ensure the optimal temperature is maintained within the banana crates even throughout overseas journeys.

The ventilation is specially designed to ensure better airflow and greater, more efficient, control of the ripening process.

The bananas can ripen uniformly to the desired level, improving both shelf life and visual appeal at the point of sale. IFCO has already successfully conducted trials for its Banana Lift Lock with a selection of retailers.