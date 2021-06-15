Westfalia Fruit Group illustrates its commitment to sustainability

By Westfalia

Westfalia Fruit Group, the world’s leading avocado supplier, has further developed its focus on sustainability and ensuring it is intrinsic throughout its global operations, by signing up to SBTi and committing to set science-based targets within the next 24 months.

The SBTi organisation defines best practices in science-based targeting and is responsible for validating and measuring participant’s progress within a strict, detailed criteria.

“Over the last year we have worked hard to define best practices within the Group and accurately establish our environmental baseline,” says Johnathan Sutton, Group Safety and Environment Executive. “This has included working with the Carbon Trust to determine the carbon footprint of key products within specific geographies, enabling us to pro-actively manage our footprint throughout our farm-to-fork supply chain”.

Johnathan continues, “By determining clear and measurable targets that are aligned with climate science, we are confident the Group will successfully reach its goals of carbon neutrality by 2030 and ultimately recover lifetime carbon emissions by 2049”.