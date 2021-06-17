Webinar to analyze the future of water and agriculture in Chile

A webinar entitled “Future Scenarios for Water in Chilean Agriculture” has been announced for August 11, 2021. The online event will analyze the possible consequences for the Chilean agricultural industry from the new constitution and the various changes that it may bring.

The event, which will take place from 10:00 to 11:30a.m., will address the possible new scenarios as well as the key indicators that will allow us to recognize them. The seminar is organized by Yentzen Group and is sponsored by MAS Recursos Naturales.

The new constitution poses scenarios that will force a redefinition of the role, management and ownership of water in the country, and it is essential to know the different positions and their effects on the future of the sector.

Those who have already registered for the in-person Agricultural Water Summit event will be able to attend the webinar for free. Registration for the webinar will also be open to the public - see contact information below.

"Future Scenarios for Water in Chilean Agriculture" will allow participants to obtain a broad and comprehensive view of the future of water, and it will also serve as a prelude to the face-to-face Agricultural Water Summit. The in-person event will bring together the world's leading experts in the water sector to analyze the national and international water crisis, discussing solutions, innovation and technology for the management and preservation of water in agriculture.

More information about the event, panelists, talks and sponsorship opportunities will be released in the coming weeks.

For more details, please contact Natalia Castillo at ncastillo@yc.cl