The Global Organic Food Market Report for 2023-24 shows the category was worth US$ 205.90 Billion in 2023, with considerable growth projections in the next decade.

Organic food prioritizes environmental sustainability, and the production process without synthetic insecticides, fertilizers, or GMOs, offers health benefits to consumers.

As consumers prioritize health and sustainability, the organic food market expands, reshaping the food enterprise, the report says.

Fueled by the growing recognition of the health advantages of ingesting organic products, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.14% from 2024 to 2032, meaning it will reach an estimated worth of US$ 532.72 Billion in seven years.

Conventionally grown foods often have ingredients, chemicals, or preservatives that may cause hypersensitive reactions in people.

The study suggests that these people might discover that their signs and symptoms reduce or disappear when they consume the most effective organic food.

United States could lead the global organic food market

The report indicated that the U.S. could dominate the global organic food market because of improved consumer demand for healthier, eco-friendly alternatives.

According to the USDA, certified organic land for crops or livestock has surged from 1.8 Million acres in 2000 to 4.9 Million acres in 2021, with natural income making up 3% of US farm receipts.

The U.S. leads organic production and export, adhering to strict USDA organic standards. These rules, overseen by the National Organic Program, govern labeling organic foods. Certified natural products should meet these standards, ensuring compliance with US organic laws.

Growing health focus and patron desire for organic food bolster America's dominance, strengthened by using robust infrastructure and distribution networks.

Organic food trends

The World Health Organization reports that globally, around 422 million human beings have diabetes, with the majority living in low- and middle-income countries, and 1.5 Million deaths are attributed to diabetes yearly.

Both the variety of cases and the prevalence of diabetes have gradually grown during the last few decades. The growing occurrence of persistent illnesses like cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, coupled with a rise in infectious illnesses and healthcare expenses, prompts clients globally to prioritize healthy, high-quality food and beverages.

This reflects an increasing focus on health and well-being.