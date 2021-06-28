Dole recalls blueberries for potential cyclospora contamination

Dole Diversified North America is recalling a limited number of cases of fresh blueberries packaged in a variety of clamshell sizes for potential Cyclospora contamination.

The company says it is coordinating closely with regulatory officials. No illnesses have been reported to date in association with the recall.

The product lot code is located on the top label of the clamshell and is a series of numbers printed by inkjet in black. Dependent upon where the numbers are printed, they may go across the wording on the label. Packout dates range from May 28 to June 9.

The impacted products were distributed in four U.S. states (Illinois, Maine, New York, and Wisconsin), and two Canadian provinces (Alberta and British Columbia).

Consumers are advised to check any product they have in their homes and discard any product matching the production description, UPC codes, and product lot codes listed above.

No other Dole products are included in the recall. Only Dole Fresh Blueberries with the exact UPC and lot code combinations identified above are included in the recall.

Consumers who have any of the recalled product should not consume it, but rather discard it immediately. Retailers and consumers with questions may call the Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111, which is open 24 hours a day.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the Cyclospora parasite. A person may become infected after ingesting contaminated food or water. Common symptoms include severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue. The infection is treated with antibiotics and most people respond quickly to treatment.