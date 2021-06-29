Agronometrics in Charts: Snapshot of citrus prices in the U.S. market

In this installment of the ‘In Charts' series, Cristian Crespo of Agronometrics illustrates how the U.S. market is evolving. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

This week we'll take a look at the average citrus prices in the U.S. spot market and compare them to previous years.

Grapefruit

We'll begin with grapefruit, which have been experiencing prices far higher than 2020 for much of this year.

Looking at the chart below, we can see that in week 24 this year, the average price was around US$1.49 per kilo, which is 37 percent higher year-on-year. The supply origins are Mexico, California, Arizona and Texas.

Prices of grapefruit (USD/KG) in the U.S. market

Lemons

Lemon prices have been higher than last year but generally within the range of the last four years on average. Prices have remained stable during the whole year, rising slightly in the last few weeks.

In week 24 the average price was $1.89 per kilo, which is 24 percent higher than in 2020. The origins are Arizona, California, Mexico, Argentina and Chile.

Prices of lemons (USD/KG) in the U.S. market

Oranges

Prices of oranges have remained above 2020 levels for much of this year so far, only falling below in the last three weeks.

Prices in week 24 were 12 percent lower year-on-year at $1.09 per kilo, with supplies coming from Arizona, California, Mexico and Texas.

Prices of oranges (USD/KG) in the U.S. market

Limes

Prices of limes have been well above 2020 levels for much of the year, following the same trend seen in 2019 and 2018. Over recent weeks, they have arrived at a similar level to last year.

Prices were just 2 percent higher in week 24 at $0.55 per kilo, with supplies coming exclusively from Mexico.

Prices of limes (USD/KG) in the U.S. market

Clementines

Clementines are somewhat of an exception in the citrus category this year, with prices over the last several weeks lower year-on-year.

In week 24 average pries were registered at $2.08 per kilo, which is 15 percent lower than 2020. The supplying origins are Peru, Morocco and Chile.

Prices of clementines (USD/KG) in the U.S. market

