APHIS extends period for accepting ePhytos through end of 2021

The USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) says it will continue to accept electronically produced versions of phytosanitary certificates through Dec. 31, 2021.

It says this is to help facilitate the clearance of imported plants and plant products during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The period of acceptance of ePhytos has been extended numerous times over the last year.

"Importers and brokers may upload the electronic documents to the Automated Commercial Environment using the Document Imaging System or provide them by other means, such as email attachments," APHIS said.

"Acceptable phytosanitary certificates include scanned copies of original certificates, electronic certificates created through a participating country’s ePhyto system, or signed paper forms. Certificates should be legible and include APHIS-required statements."

In addition, APHIS will continue to accept precleared consignments that are accompanied by an email from PPQ with an electronic copy of PPQ Form 203 attached, if the original form is not available.

For more information about plant or plant product imports, email plantproducts.permits@usda.gov or call 1-877-770-5990. For questions about plant or plant product exports, contact your local export certification specialist or email ppqexportservices@usda.gov.