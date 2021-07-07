Chilean table grapes experience an 11 percent drop in exports

Chilean table grapes experience an 11 percent drop in exports

July 07 , 2021
Chilean table grapes experience an 11 percent drop in exports

Chilean table grapes shipments this season reached 536,248 metric tons (MT), showing an 11 percent decrease year-on-year, according to data from the Association of Fruit Exporters of Chile (ASOEX).

"This drop can be explained, mainly by the rains that occurred in January, which caused production losses at the time and subsequently, damaged the condition and quality of the fruit, preventing normal commercialization," president of ASOEX, Ronald Bown Fernández said.

Regarding markets, the U.S. ranked as the main destination with 257,000MT received, followed by Asia with almost 137,800MT, Europe with around 83,000MT, then Latin America, Canada and the Middle East.

Within Asia, the main market was China with almost 81,000MT, followed by South Korea at 24,000MT, Japan at 11,500MT and Indonesia with 9,600MT.grapes

In Latin America, the main destinations were Mexico with 9,200MT, Ecuador at 9,000MT, then Brazil and Colombia with 4,000MT and 2,500MT, respectively.

In the Middle East, the main destinations for Chilean table grapes were Saudi Arabia at 4,100MT, the United Arab Emirates with 1,300MT, followed by Oman and the Ivory Coast.grapes

Origins and varieties

According to ASOEX, the first Chilean grapes to be exported to international markets are from the north of Chile, in this regard it is important to note that 87,600MT were shipped from the III Region, reflecting an increase of over seven percent year-on-year.

From the IV Region, 117,000MT were exported showing over a ten percent increase and the V Region had a five percent increase to 111,000MT.

"Although the table grapes produced in the regions described above did not reflect losses, the impacts of the rains in January 2021 are beginning to be seen in the central zone."

"The VI Region saw a decrease of 31 percent, the VII Region a 23 percent drop and the Metropolitan Region with a 24 percent decrease," he said.

Regarding varieties, the main export volumes were Red Globe, Crimson Seedless, Thompson Seedless and Sweet Celebration.

You might also be interested in


South Africa to begin exporting lemons to China after protocol revision
Mexican produce exports to U.S. have soared over last two decades
U.S. Supreme Court says union recruiting on California farms unconstitutional
U.S. authorizes import of pepper fruit from Colombia
BerryWorld's new Dutch distribution center receives outstanding eco certificate
Mexican avocado producers are arming themselves to fend off cartels - report
Agronometrics in Charts: IBO to open up global blueberry market data to all
Retail-ready packaging is gaining ground quickly

Subscribe to our newsletter


San Sebastián 2812, Office 611, Las Condes, Santiago
(+562) 23355668 - (+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands