Morrisons strikes $9.5B takeover deal with U.S. private equity group

British supermarket Morrisons has agreed to a takeover offer worth £7 billion (US$9.54 billion) from U.S. private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, dropping its recommendation of a lower bid it had previously accepted from a consortium led by Fortress Investment Group.

Morrisons, which started out as an egg and butter merchant in 1899, said CD&R’s offer is worth 285 pence a share, trumping a 272 pence a share offer, worth 6.7 billion (US$9.1) pounds, from the consortium led by Softbank-owned Fortress.

CD&R’s offer gives the supermarket chain an enterprise value of £9.7 billion once debt is included. Morrisons’ board intends to recommend it unanimously.

The battle for Britain’s fourth-largest grocer after Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda, is the most high-profile looming takeover amid a raft of bids and counter bids, reflecting private equity’s appetite for UK public limited companies.

CD&R’s agreed bid represents a 60% premium to Morrisons’ share price before takeover interest emerged in mid-June.

Morrisons’ shares closed on Thursday at 279.2 pence, indicating investors expected a higher offer.

CD&R, which has former Tesco boss Terry Leahy as a senior adviser, had a 5.52 billion pounds proposal rejected by Morrisons on June 17.

Morrisons subsequently recommended a bid from Fortress worth 6.3 billion pounds, which was then raised after major shareholders, including Silchester, M&G and Hambro, indicated they wanted more. CD&R has committed to retaining Morrisons’ existing management team led by CEO David Potts, and execute its strategy. It said material store sale and leaseback transactions are not planned.