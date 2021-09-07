Peruvian table grape exports set to surpass 60 million boxes for first time

The Peruvian table grape industry is forecast to export a record volume of fruit in the upcoming season, with the first estimate pegging shipments above 60 million boxes for the first time.

In its first forecast of the 2021-22 campaign, industry body Provid said exports were on course to rise by 9 percent year-on-year to 62.5 million boxes equivalent to 8.2 kilograms.

"We are strengthened by our varietal reconversion to more attractive varieties and the successful diversification of volume to different markets," said Provid President Manuel Yzaga.

He added that Provid and phytosanitary watchdog SENASA have done a good job of opening up new markets to the Peruvian table grape industry over recent years, with the Japanese market also likely to soon be available to shippers. In addition, he said the industry was working to be able to export grapes to China via air freight.

"As Peru is the second largest exporter of table grapes in the world ranking, Provid is responsible for providing key information that will enable suppliers, markets and other stakeholders to manage volumes as efficiently as possible," he added.

Yzaga went on to say that for this season, the challenges for growers and packers is to supply grapes of good quality and condition to achieve the best possible economic returns, "especially considering the complex environment in which we find ourselves due to the global pandemic".

"Workers, strategic allies of the sector - we have made a call to our associates to maintain and surpass the already good labor standards that characterize us.

"Shipping lines, logistics agents, SENASA, among others - we must be able to absorb growth efficiently and effectively."