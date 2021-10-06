Taylor Farms hires former Ocean Mist Farms CEO - FreshFruitPortal.com

Taylor Farms hires former Ocean Mist Farms CEO

October 06 , 2021
Taylor Farms hires former Ocean Mist Farms CEO

Taylor Farms announced the appointment of Joe Pezzini to the position of Senior Director of Agricultural Operations yesterday that will take effect on Oct. 11.

In this new role at the company, Pezzini will oversee Taylor Farms’ 42,000 crop acre internal growing and harvesting operations including Mission Ranches, Seco Packing, and Big Valley Labor.

“I’m excited to join the Taylor Farms team,” Pezzini said. “I look forward to contributing my expertise to the leadership of this innovative organization and working alongside some of the brightest minds in the industry.”

Pezzini started his career with the Ocean Mist Farms group of companies in 1983 as a farm manager for Boutonnet Farms. He, along with two partners, started Valley Pride Custom Harvesting in 1987.

In 2001, he became Vice President of Operations at Ocean Mist Farms where he was responsible for Cooling Operations, Food Safety, Quality Assurance and Human Resources.

Pezzini became the Chief Operating Officer at Ocean Mist Farms in 2009 and was appointed to the CEO role in 2015. Most recently he has held the role of general partner with Valley Pride, Inc.

“I have had the privilege of getting to know Joe while working together on many industry issues over the past 15 years,” said Bruce Taylor, Taylor Farms Chairman and CEO.

“Joe brings extensive farming and harvesting experience and we are delighted to have him join our Taylor Farms leadership team.”

Pezzini has served on many industry boards and embraced several volunteer opportunities including Central California Grower-Shipper Association and Foundation, California Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement (LGMA), Center for Produce Safety, Produce Marketing Association, and Community Foundation for Monterey County.

Pezzini is a Hartnell College alum, UC Davis graduate and has an MBA from the University of Santa Clara.

You might also be interested in


Is gene editing the future of the produce industry?
Chile declares agricultural emergency in four key fruit-growing regions
South Africa's ZZ2 to build one of world's biggest avocado packhouses
APHIS extends period for accepting ePhytos through end of 2021
Agronometrics in Charts: Blackberry prices free fall in U.S. market
Latin American banana industry decries unfair burden of soaring costs
ChemChina reportedly seeking $10B in Syngenta IPO
USDA announces $10M in specialty crop grant funding

Subscribe to our newsletter


San Sebastián 2812, Office 611, Las Condes, Santiago
(+562) 23355668 - (+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands