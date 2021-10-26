Frutura announces agreement to acquire TerraFresh Organics

TerraFresh Organics, a California-based supplier of premium organic fruit, has entered into an agreement that sells majority ownership to Frutura through its Dayka & Hackett subsidiary.

Frutura is a sales and marketing network formed earlier this year with the acquisition of California-based Dayka & Hackett and Peru-based Agrícola Don Ricardo.

Mill Valley-based TerraFresh sources organic citrus, mangoes and grapes, domestically and internationally, that are sold to top-tier U.S. customers.

The company will continue to be led by founders Greg Holzman and Steve Akagaki, who were early advocates in the nascent organic sector starting in 1987, when they joined forces to convert a traditional apple orchard to an organic farm and formed a new company.

“Adding a solid organic team to our roster of excellent companies was absolutely on my radar,” said David Krause, Frutura’s CEO.

“But we weren’t willing to ‘settle.’ We wanted to partner with an organization with an already proven track record of success in organics. What Greg and Steve built at TerraFresh matched our expectations and this is a good day for the Frutura family of companies.”

Frutura says that a hallmark of its founding vision that is shared by TerraFresh is an intent to supply the marketplace with the fruit varieties discerning customers expect, regardless of season.

TerraFresh has built relationships with organic growers around the world and expects that network to expand because of Frutura’s significant international footprint.

“When Steve and I met with our team to share this news, the ‘why’ was simple,” said TerraFresh Organics Co-founder and Managing Partner Greg Holzman.

“It’s all about accelerating growth. We’re excited to scale up our operation and in particular, work closely with Dayka & Hackett. Steve and I greatly admire what Tim and his team have achieved and we plan to capitalize on the exponential growth of organics in the years ahead.”

In June, Krause told Fresh Fruit Portal that Frutura was planning further acquisitions as it aims to "build something uniquely different".