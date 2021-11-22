The content of this article 'All there is to know about citrus, oranges and lemon trees' was prepared by Nature & Garden and has been revised and republished by FreshFruitPortal.com.

Citrus are magnificent fruit trees native to Asia and introduced to Europe by the Arabic civilization. From there, they spread to America.

Like the orange tree, lemon tree and kumquat, most of the time citrus have evergreen leafage and only grow directly in the ground in regions where the winter climate is mild.

Grown for example in the Mediterranean area, they are more and more commonly found on our terraces, decks and patios, which makes them very trendy nowadays.

In cooler regions, they’re grown in pots, so that they can be brought out of the freezing cold over winter.

Main citrus to grow at home There is of course the lemon tree, the orange tree, the mandarin orange and the pomelo tree which produces grapefruit. Additionally, you can find kumquat, also called Fortunella margarita, which produces cute tiny fruits to savor. Lastly, the only citrus suitable for indoor growing inside a heated house or apartment in winter is the calamondin. Which climate is best for growing citrus?

Areas that border the sea in Mediterranean-type climates like the American Southeast and Southwest coasts are very well suited for cultivating citrus plants. Full sun exposure is important for best fruit-bearing.

Further North, if you inhabit a region where it doesn’t freeze, you can plant them in the ground on the condition that they are well protected from wind and in a space well endowed with sunlight.

If it does freeze in your area, favor potted growing or growing in garden boxes and bring your citrus inside an unheated lean-in for instance, which will be quite cool in winter but won’t freeze and endanger them.