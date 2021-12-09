A guide to pruning raspberries - FreshFruitPortal.com

In late May begin to check on the height of the new raspberry shoots. Pinch out or cut off the shoot tips when the new growth reaches a height of 36 to 48 inches. Remove the top 3 to 4 inches of the shoots.

Pinching encourages lateral shoot development and increases the fruiting surface area, resulting in higher yields.

Since all of the new shoots will not reach the desired height at the same time, it will be necessary to go over the planting about once each week from late May to late July. Shoot tip removal can be discontinued at the end of July.

Canes that develop after July will be small, weak, and unproductive and should be pruned out the following spring.