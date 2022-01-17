Peruvian table grape exports to set record this season

Peruvian table grape exports are set to reach 550,000 metric tons (MT), showing an increase of 17% compared to the 470,000MT shipped year-on-year, marking a historical record.

For the 2019-2020 season, Peruvian table grape shipments totaled 395,000MT for US$920 million.

At the end of this season in March, shipments of table grapes should be between $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion, when last season totaled $1.15 billion, Fernando Cillóniz, president of Inform@cción said.

The price of table grapes is higher year-on-year due to Peru focusing on higher value grape varieties, according to agraria.pe.

"We have left behind the Crimson, Flame, Superior, Red Globe varieties and have gone to the patented varieties, which, in addition to having a higher productive yield per hectare, also have greater commercial value," he said.

Cillóniz is pleased that Ica, Piura and other regions such as Arequipa, Lambayeque (Olmos) have already ventured into table grapes.

He also shared his hope that regions such as Moquegua and Tacna join in exporting this fruit.