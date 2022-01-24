New technologies in weed management - FreshFruitPortal.com

New technologies in weed management

January 24 , 2022
New technologies in weed management

The content of this article 'New technologies in weed management' was prepared by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and has been revised and republished by FreshFruitPortal.com.

Dr. Peter Dotray discusses some exciting new advancements in strategies for developing a systems approach to weed management.

These new technologies will provide producers with additional tools to fight resistant Palmer amaranth (pigweed).

You will hear all of the experts repeat the importance of developing a plan for multiple herbicides and different modes of action to manage these weed pests.

If you have any questions related to information presented in these educational videos please contact your local County Extension Agent, Area Agronomist, or Danny Nusser, North Region Program Leader with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Amarillo, Texas: Danny.Nusser@agnet.tamu.edu or 806-677-5600.

Control of Weeds after Emergence

You might also be interested in


Planting and propagating avocado trees
How to grow limequat, the ideal combination between lime and kumquat
Eight apple varieties you should be baking with this holiday season
All there is to know about citrus, oranges and lemon trees
Managing cherry orchards after rain, snow or hail
Tissue and soil nutrient testing for cold climate grapes
How to manage insects on indoor plants
A guide to soil testing on fruit and vegetable farms

Subscribe to our newsletter


San Sebastián 2812, Office 611, Las Condes, Santiago
(+562) 23355668 - (+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands