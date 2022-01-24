New technologies in weed management - FreshFruitPortal.com

The content of this article 'New technologies in weed management' was prepared by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and has been revised and republished by FreshFruitPortal.com.

Dr. Peter Dotray discusses some exciting new advancements in strategies for developing a systems approach to weed management.

These new technologies will provide producers with additional tools to fight resistant Palmer amaranth (pigweed).

You will hear all of the experts repeat the importance of developing a plan for multiple herbicides and different modes of action to manage these weed pests.

If you have any questions related to information presented in these educational videos please contact your local County Extension Agent, Area Agronomist, or Danny Nusser, North Region Program Leader with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Amarillo, Texas: Danny.Nusser@agnet.tamu.edu or 806-677-5600.

Control of Weeds after Emergence