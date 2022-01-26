Search search
New book shows grapes a top food for immunity and brain health

Grapes are a top food for immunity and brain health, according to a new book soon to be released by dietitian and author Patricia Bannan.

The book is titled “From Burnout to Balance: 60+ Healing Recipes & Simple Strategies to Boost Mood, Immunity, Focus & Sleep.”

The book lists top foods in several categories, among them brain and immune health, with grapes on the list for both. 

In addition to the recipes, Bannan includes grapes in her “Nearly No-Cook Meal Ideas” section of the book. 

“Grapes are my go-to ingredient for color, hydration, and nutrition. As a snack or recipe ingredient, the fruit is an easy, healthy choice for wellness. Studies show that grapes are linked to benefits in multiple areas of health, including support for brain and immune health,” said Patricia Bannan, MS, RDN, author of “From Burnout to Balance.”

“Three of my favorite recipes with grapes in ‘From Burnout to Balance’ are my Simple Salmon Burgers with Grape Salsa, Lemony Farro and Lentil Bowls with Shrimp and Grapes, and my Kale, Sweet Potato & Grape Salad with Walnuts."

"Not only are these recipes delicious, they are packed with nutrients to support both brain and immune health.” 

Bannan will promote her new book throughout the upcoming California table grape season.

