California avocado forecast released for 2022 season

The California Avocado Commission’s (CAC) 2022 pre-season forecast projects a 306-million-pound crop, which is nearly a 15% increase over the last fiscal year.

The majority of the harvest will be the Hass variety; Lamb Hass, GEM and other varieties also are being commercially grown.

“California avocado growers welcomed rains in December and January because they moved the region from severe drought to moderate drought conditions, and rain usually has a positive impact on tree health and avocado sizing,” said Jan DeLyser, CAC vice president marketing.

“We’re expecting a good mix of sizes to support a variety of customer needs.”

Market conditions will be a key factor for when growers begin harvesting; some growers have already begun to pick. Volume is expected to ramp up in earnest around March.

While the Commission’s fiscal year runs from November 2021 through October 2022, about 80% of the avocado season volume is expected to occur from April through August, with the season winding down starting in September.

“We are looking forward to the 2022 California avocado season with additional volume for promotions and creative California avocado marketing to support our customers,” said DeLyser.

The Commission’s marketing support for the season, which includes baseline year-round support including social media activity behind the Big Game, also ramps up beginning in March.

CAC is continuing its advertising campaign “the best avocados have California in them,” targeting avocado super users and select consumers in California and the west.

Consumer research has shown that the creative ads are very effective at building awareness for the avocado season and maintaining brand preference among targeted consumers.

In November it was reported that the 2021 California avocado harvest came in close to projections.