Oppy reintroducing South African plums to U.S. market

Oppy has reintroduced South African plums to the U.S. market, a move driven by tightened regulations on another key supplier nation.

In a statement, Oppy said that a window has opened for the South African fruit after U.S. authorities tightened import regulations on Chilean plums following a pest detection in early 2021.

The decision comes along with an expansion in Oppy’s international team to include Sila Louw to head its South African operations. Louw, who hails from the African nation, proposed complementing Oppy’s plum offering with fruit grown on his home soil.

The first shipments started arriving in late January to the East Coast, and broke an 8 year absence of South African plums from the U.S. market.

Supplies are planned through March, and varieties available to U.S. consumers include Ruby Sun, Ruby Crisp, Fortune, Black Pearl and Midnight Gold, with African Delight, Angeleno and Larry Ann to follow in the coming months.

“While we have brought grapes and citrus from South Africa for many years, it’s a particularly exciting time to dive deeper into new items with a fresh edge, allowing us to offer exclusive options to our customers,” said Oppy’s senior VP of categories and marketing James Milne.

The company also clarified that it will continue to import Chilean plums under strict protocols, and is currently working with cherries, nectarines, peaches, blueberries and table grapes from the South American supplier. Applies and kiwifruit will also start arriving soon.

