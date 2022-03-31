Ever Tru Farms logs first strawberry shipment to U.S, Canada

Ever Tru Farms, an Ontario-based greenhouse grower of strawberries 365 days a year, has made its first shipment of strawberries to select stores in the United States and Canada, using its hydroponic growing process and integrated supply chain.

Ever Tru Farms has the entire operation under one team, allowing them complete control of the growing and adapting a sustainable hydroponic process. As a result, the company has developed a growth strategy for strawberries that covers the entire supply chain.

“Shipments to the North American Market hit stores in March.” Paul J. Mastronardi, Director of Sales for Ever Tru Farms said..

“We want to improve the strawberry eating experience,” says Butch Demers, Vice President of Sales for Ever Tru Farms. “We believe that people deserve a sweet, delicious and juicy strawberry, every time.”

Ever Tru Farms’ strawberries are grown using a hydroponics system in a controlled environment, using maximized biological control, and are non-GMO.

LED supplemental lighting in the greenhouse allows for year-round production, producing 20,000 cases of strawberries a week.

“By the fall, Ever Tru Farms will have an additional 600,000 square feet of hydroponic growing space, resulting in a production of 32,000 cases per week,” Mastronardi said, “our expansion plan will ensure that demand from consumers and our retail partnerships will be met.”