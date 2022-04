This video 'Principles of avocado canopy management' was posted on YouTube by Queensland Agriculture.

You might also be interested in

USDA says avocado ban will be in place "for as long as necessary"

Russia disruptions cut Peru avocado growth prospects

Mexican avocados: Migratory impact, prices rise, US statement on talks

Agronometrics in Charts: Jalisco gears up for avocado exports amidst skyrocketing prices

Meet the “Ultra” avocado buyer driving the market

Calavo: Avocado market choppiness should be resolved in next few weeks

Mexican avocado volume to be impacted through Q2 but pick up later in year

Watch: How to cut and peel avocados