Indian table grape exports to surpass last year's total despite dip in shipments to Russia

As the 2021-22 Indian table grape season enters its final days, it looks as though shipments are going to edge last year's total despite the Russia-Ukraine war and unseasonal rainfall.

The Nashik district - which produces almost all of the country's export-bound grapes - has so far sent 112,000 tons to overseas markets.

The grape export season will continue for the next 10 days, and around 12,000 tons of grapes are still expected to be sent to European countries. That would bring the total just over last year's 120,000 tons.

Manik Patil, the director of Grape Exporters' Association of India (GEAI) said he believes the industry will surpass the last year's figure.

The district has so far exported 92,000 tons of grapes to European countries, with 60,000 tons shipped to the Netherlands, 11,000 tons to the U.K.,, and 9,000 tons to Germany.

According to data provided by the state agriculture department, before the Russia-Ukraine conflict started, 15,000 tons had been sent to the two countries. That compares with 17,600 tons shipped to the two last season.