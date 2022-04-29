Massive cocaine stash hidden in a container of bananas seized in Rotterdam

A massive haul of cocaine worth €82 million (US$87 million) was seized by Dutch authorities in the port of Rotterdam.

The Public Prosecution Service (OM) said the drugs were hidden in a cargo of bananas from South America.

“During a check in the port of Rotterdam, Customs intercepted 1,099 kilos of cocaine today. The street value of the seizure is worth more than €82 million," it said.

“The narcotics were hidden in a container from Ecuador and loaded with bananas.”

An investigation into the seizure is ongoing by Dutch agencies, it was added.

“The drugs have since been destroyed," it said.

The fruit was destined for a company in Rotterdam. The OM doesn't think the Dutch company was involved in the drug trafficking.