Agrovision obtains major funding for ongoing global expansion

Agrovision has secured a $210 million long-term, flexible financing, funding the next stages of its ambitious global growth plan.

According to a statement, the syndicated financing agreement was led by Credit Suisse and co-lead by Rabobank and Santander. ICBC and others also formed part of the syndicate.

In addition, the deal includes an option to increase funding by $190 million for a total size of $400 million.

“We are very excited to have closed this landmark financing in a volatile environment. This reflects the market’s confidence in the financial strength and prospects of Agrovision”, expressed Steve Magami, Chairman of Agrovision.

The company already operates farming, supply chain and marketing activity in the three leading consumer markets: Asia, North America and Europe.

“The capital will allow us to pursue strategic opportunities on a global scale and to increase the supply of the world’s best berries from markets current and new”, Magami added.

Moreover, the leading producer and supplier of superfruits and vegetables is widely recognized for its commitment to conservation and sustainability. It has received Peru’s Ministry of the Environment’s National Environmental Award and was a two-time Latin American Green Awards finalist.