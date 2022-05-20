Oishii opens vertical strawberry farm in New Jersey

Vertical farming firm, Oishii continues on its mission to make its popular Omakase Berry available to more consumers with the opening of its largest and most technologically advanced farm yet, describing it as "the world's largest vertical strawberry farm".

In a statement, Oishii said that the new farm, located in New Jersey, spans 74,000 square feet and will exclusively grow the company’s strawberries.

The Japanese cultivar was first introduced in 2018 and is considered to be the most sophisticated crop to farm because of its long cultivation cycles. It is already grown all year round in Oishii’s three indoor vertical farms.

In New Jersey, the company repurposed a former Anheuser-Busch factory, transforming it into the company’s flagship farm of the future and new headquarters.

Each harvest from the new farm relies on advanced robotics and automation, as well as 60% less energy and 40% less water than first generation technology.

Hiroki Koga, CEO and Co-Founder of Oishi said, “we are committed to revolutionize the future of food by offering the best-tasting produce, grown in a way we believe is better for people and better for the planet.”

“We’ve worked hard to pioneer advanced technology that unlocks a substantially more efficient way to grow our unrivaled strawberries. Our largest farm yet pairs the next frontier of indoor farming innovation with the care and precision of centuries-old Japanese farming techniques”, he added.

The move comes ahead of the brand's debut at the upcoming Whole Foods Market store, opening in New York’s NoMad neighborhood this summer.

“We can’t wait for more people to enjoy an endless strawberry season with the Omakase Berry at its new price and its new home”, said Koga.

Likewise, Chris Manca, Local Forager for Whole Foods Market’s Northeast Region, echoed, “we can’t wait for our customers to bring home the delicious flavor of Oishii’s beloved fruit. He recognized, “eating an Omakase Berry is a full sensory experience.”

Beginning today, Oishii’s Omakase Berries will be $20 for trays of 11 medium berries or eight large berries, $11 for trays of six medium berries, and $6 for trays of three medium berries. The special-edition First Flower Berry will remain at $50 for a tray of six.

This new farm signals a bright future for Oishii and comes on the heels of momentous growth for the company. In 2021, they also closed a $50 million Series A funding round and made their west coast debut with the opening of their Los Angeles farm.

By introducing this cutting-edge innovation to its already revolutionary farming methods, Oishii is able to pass on significant value to its many customers coast-to-coast.

What’s more, the company is currently developing its techniques on new varieties of strawberries, as well as other types of flowering produce and vine fruits.