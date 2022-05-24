Berries: top trending fruit on Memorial Day

A recent social media and web analysis of fruit-based recipes for Memorial Day has revealed that berries are the most popular online fruit across the United States, with the most fashionable foods being red, white and blue.

The study by FullTilt Marketing, who are experts in collecting data relating to the agriculture and food industries on social media about consumer trends, also found that lemons, apples, dates and limes were the next most popular fruits.

Americans consumed these fruits as they celebrated the unofficial start to summer with their friends and families on a day that honors the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

President of FullTilt Marketing, Melinda Goodman recognised, “It was no surprise to see berries appear in popular recipes that celebrated themes of red, white and blue or even lemons for refreshing desserts and drinks”.

However, “it was interesting to see popular conversations around dates, which highlighted the trending popularity of date brownies”, she added.



“Trends have always played an important role in brand marketing” she pointed out.

However, “the advent of new technology that allows us to evaluate [...] what consumers are talking about and cooking in real-time creates opportunities for more dynamic content creation, flavor explorations, recipe development and new product expansions”, she continued.