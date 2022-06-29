Agronometrics in Charts: Relief in sight for soaring Mexican avocado prices

In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, Sarah Ilyas studies the state of Mexico’s avocado season. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

The Jalisco avocado sector maintains commercial openness with more than 30 countries including Canada, Japan, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Russia, Belgium, Netherlands, France, United Kingdom, Uruguay, Portugal and Germany, exporting more than 113,000 tons (249 million pounds) of avocados, with the U.S. soon to join.

By entering the U.S. market, Jalisco will establish a new precedent for Mexican avocado exports, making it likely that other states such as Nayarit would soon follow suit.

This presents an opportunity for economic growth, since avocados are the second agri-food product that generates the most revenue for the country in terms of exports. The approved date to begin shipping into the U.S. is June 15th.

The trending prices for avocados are currently high as Michoacán rounds up its existing crop and prepares for new crop fruit. Prices are expected to come down towards the end of June and early July owing to the new incoming fruit.

Currently, however, there’s less supply and high demand which is causing prices to be inflated. The crop coming out of Mexico this year is much smaller compared to last year.

