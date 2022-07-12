Driscoll’s acquires Haygrove Africa

July 12 , 2022
Berry company Driscoll’s has formally agreed to purchase Haygrove Africa Trading, a wholly owned subsidiary of Haygrove Heaven.  

Driscoll's said that given the evolving demands of the global blueberry market, this transaction will allow it to offer the most comprehensive, end-to-end, blueberry business to Haygrove Africa’s network of growers throughout the South Africa region. 

“This acquisition is an exciting opportunity to accelerate our ability to become the global blueberry leader” said Garland Reiter, Jr., Vice President of Global Blueberry Leadership.   

“By directly setting the strategic vision regarding high quality blueberries from sub-Saharan Africa in our supply portfolio we can secure our genetic advantages as well as support long-term investments that drive quality and availability, especially for our European marketplace,” he added.

The acquisition of Haygrove Africa will provide Driscoll’s with full control over the strategic agenda for South Africa, direct oversight of the grower relationships, ability to utilize existing licenses of delightful blueberry varieties with Driscoll’s Global R&D expertise to ensure effective deployment. 

Until now, Haygrove Africa has been primarily focused on blueberry development and supply throughout Sub-Sahara Africa exclusively under the Driscoll's label over the past six years.  

Haygrove has built a healthy and vibrant business by creating a dedicated team to service a network of highly aligned growers.

The agreement for sale was entered into on July 1.

 

