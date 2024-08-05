Hortifrut Ecuador ships first blueberries of the season to the U.S.

In a significant milestone for the new blueberry season, Hortifrut Ecuador shipped the first container of blueberries of the Rocío variety from the Zapotillo Canton to the United States on July 30, 2024. This first shipment marks the beginning of a promising season for the company in the Province of Loja.

During this season, 35 containers of blueberries are expected to be shipped by sea from Guayaquil, consolidating Hortifrut Ecuador's presence in the international market and promoting growing demand in the domestic market.

As part of this season, Hortifrut has currently hired 175 harvesters, generating employment in Zapotillo and surrounding cantons, with plans to expand this number to more than 300 collaborators in the coming months.

The Rocío variety, known for its adaptability to warm temperate and tropical climates, offers fruit with good productivity, size, and juiciness. This type of blueberry is grown under strict quality and safety standards to ensure a fresh, high-quality product for international markets.

This year's blueberry season represents Hortifrut's continuity in Ecuador as a driver of the local economy, with investments that benefit nearby communities.