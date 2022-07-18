Trial on California-grown table grapes shows promising results

Hazel Technologies, Inc., has announced a successful trial on California-grown table grapes, in conjunction with Oppy, the global produce grower, marketer, and distributor, and Exeter, CA-based grower/packer/shipper, Brar Farms.

The official trial consisted of three tests, conducted on two California-grown varieties: Autumn Royal and Autumn King. Commercial scale samples of each variety were removed from cold storage and placed in ambient temperature storage to simulate retail conditions.

During and after testing, Oppy quality personnel found that the table grapes treated with Hazel Tech’s flagship technology, Hazel 100™, at Brar Farms showed demonstrably greener stems in all trial samples taken.

On the 45-day mark, the Autumn King grapes protected by Hazel 100, saw 23% more green stems in the box, while the Hazel 100-protected Autumn Royal grapes, saw 47% greener stems in the box.

“With each grape variety we grow, we experience a variety of postharvest challenges,” said Hardeep Brar, Managing Partner at Brar Farms. “Seeing beneficial impacts for both green and black varieties after almost a month and a half in storage was really exciting from both a production and profit perspective.”

“In the end, at Oppy, our goal is to provide the highest quality produce to consumers,” said Marc Serpa, Director of Domestic Grapes at Oppy. “After this trial, we know that protecting our grapes with Hazel 100 is providing our retailers with fruit that stays fresh longer which, in turn, is benefiting the American shopper,” he added.

“Hazel 100’s USDA-funded, patented time-release technology allows for optimal table grape stem protection,” said Nico Tomicic, Business Development Manager – AgTech at Hazel Technologies.

“Our trial with Oppy and Brar as well as data with leading growers from different production regions and varieties solidifies the fact that the Hazel 100 sachet is an important new postharvest product on the market for the grape category for suppliers and retailers alike,” concluded Tomicic.