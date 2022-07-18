Westfalia's Chunky Guacamole debuts in UK

Westfalia's Chunky Guacamole debuts in UK

July 18 , 2022
Westfalia's Chunky Guacamole debuts in UK

Westfalia Fruit and Costco UK have been working closely together to successfully introduce Chunky Guacamole to Costco’s UK stores.

Westfalia’s Chunky Guacamole is sourced from Hass avocados, naturally grown in the African sunshine to develop the full and unique buttery avocado flavor. 

This guacamole which is full of natural goodness and health benefits, contains four whole avocados, along with fresh tomato, jalapeños, onions and a delicate squeeze of lime. 

“Westfalia has an unrivaled legacy and expertise in sustainably growing avocados for over 70 years, with some of our original avocado trees continuing to produce fruit today,” said Graham Young, Westfalia Global Category Manager.

 “Our guacamole is a great example of how we are using the whole fruit within our supply chain whilst maintaining the integrity of the avocados with market leading sustainable technology,” he added.

The Chunky Guacamole is now available throughout Costco UK warehouses as a twin pack, in its distinctive green recyclable packaging.

You might also be interested in


China's Zero Covid policy to renew U.S. West Coast port congestion, expert warns
Hail damage to Mexican avocados predicted to be worth more than 2 billion pesos
Jupiter's tests on new Greek grape varieties look promising
A guide to washing fruits and vegetables
Oppy partners with Mexican avocado consortium to smoothen supply
Berries: top trending fruit on Memorial Day
Fall Creek expands executive team
Avocado sales hit record during fall and winter holidays amid higher prices

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands