Kapi Kapi heads for U.S. expansion

Kapi Kapi Growers is making its presence known in the U.S. markets. As one of the leading producers of premium pineapples and bananas in the world, it has operations on the East Coast of the U.S. and is prepared to expand throughout the country.

“Despite the supply chain challenges the produce industry is currently facing, we’re proud to be able to reliably deliver high-quality fruit to customers and shoppers’ week in and week out,” said Sofia Acon, Director at Kapi Kapi.

Kapi Kapi’s business development and logistics team is growing partnerships to efficiently manage new produce programs.

“It is through our innovative growing practices and experienced team that we have the opportunity to continue supplying premium and sustainable produce for families to enjoy,” Acon added.

As a leader in food safety and sustainability, the company has earned multiple global certifications and national awards, and achieved carbon neutrality in the totality of its banana production.

“We believe in being better every day, and that starts with our experienced team as well the soil we use to grow our fruit,” noted Acon. “From the very beginning over 30 years ago, we’ve remained committed to our founding principles of transparency and care for people and the planet.”

Since 1987, Kapi Kapi’s producing areas have been a key supplier of high-quality pineapples and bananas to some of the world’s iconic retailers and multi-national tropical fruit brands.

In addition, the company can provide year-round supply of pineapple and bananas and its continued commitment to farming innovation optimizes its yield curve to meet customer demand.