Zespri warns of lower returns due to poor fruit quality, rising costs - report

Zespri has warned of lower returns to growers this year due to poor fruit quyality and rising costs, according to RNZ.

In an update sent to growers, Zespri chief executive Dan Mathieson said fruit quality remained an ongoing and significant issue this season.

"Zespri is continuing to work with our colleagues across the industry and with our partners to address the immediate and longer term issues to ensure we see improvements this year and into the years ahead," he was quoted as saying.

"We are not alone in facing this challenge, with quality issues evident across other global fruit categories this season, and our competitors and colleagues have also battled labour shortages, supply chain congestion and inflationary pressures, all of which impact grower returns."

Mathieson said this was likely to be reflected in the next orchard gate returns forecast on 23 August.

"Since publishing our indicative orchard gate return range in June, the costs associated with this season's fruit quality will be updated and fruit loss is expected to be significantly above the levels considered by our earlier forecast, resulting in less fruit available for sale.

