By Joy Wing Mau Group

On July 4th, Nathan Flowerday, Chairman of the Board of Zespri International Group, Jason Te Brake, Global CEO of Zespri, and Michael Jiang, Zespri Greater China President, along with nearly 100 representatives of Zespri global distributors from over twenty countries and regions in Europe and Asia, visited Joy Wing Mau Group. Jason Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Joy Wing Mau Group, warmly received them.

As Zespri's long-term strategic partner and the largest single customer of Zespri kiwifruits globally, Joy Wing Mau Group welcomed the largest delegation of Zespri global distributors for the first time, laying a solid foundation for co-creating and sharing the global fruit industry value chain with global peers.

The delegation visited Joy Wing Mau Group's cultural corridor and distribution center, which is Asia's first fully automated cold storage facility for fruits and vegetables.

They experienced firsthand Joy Wing Mau Group's strong capabilities in building a digital cold chain logistics system, empowering the future of the industry with an efficient supply chain. During the symposium, all parties jointly discussed Zespri's 2030 vision for global and Chinese markets, actively sharing innovative practices and successful experiences of Zespri's local promotions.

This visit allowed Joy Wing Mau Group, as a leading enterprise in China's fruit industry, to fully demonstrate to global fruit industry peers China's strong capabilities in globalization and digital intelligence. It follows Joy Wing Mau Group's signing of a long-term strategic cooperation agreement with Zespri during Premier Li Qiang's visit to New Zealand in June, which was witnessed by both Chinese and New Zealand officials.

Jason Zhang pointed out that as leading players in the fruit industry in their respective countries, Joy Wing Mau Group and Zespri's global distributors are always committed to Zespri's global development.

They look forward to sharing industry experiences through close communication, creating possibilities through long-term incentives, and jointly promoting sustainable development in the fruit industry through continuous growth, thereby providing strong support to Zespri's global development.

In the future, Joy Wing Mau Group will continue to uphold the concept of "Soar into the sky, unite for greater height," working together with Zespri's global distributors to achieve the development of Zespri's global markets as well as innovation and upgrade of the global fruit industry.