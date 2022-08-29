Rockit Global Limited wins Exporter of the Year award

After a successful but challenging year, Rockit Global Limited was awarded both the Best Established Business award and the coveted overall award for Exporter of the Year at the Hawke’s Bay Export Awards.

Rockit CEO Mark O’Donnell accepted the award at the black tie ceremony held at Hastings’ Toitoi Events Centre. He expressed his delight:

“The Rockit team has worked incredibly hard at producing, distributing and marketing a totally unique branded offering, unlike anything else on shelves anywhere across the globe,” said O’Donnell.

He added: “The past year has been one of our most challenging, with Covid impacts, shipping delays and significant weather events. However, the dedication, passion and energy of our entire global team has come to the fore, as it always does, ensuring a consistent supply of delicious fruit in all the key markets we reach.”

Rockit – which is sold in 30 countries worldwide – is in the midst of a strong growth curve across its global markets, with 45 percent growth in total revenue last year (2020 vs 2021).

China remains a priority for Rockit, as its largest and strongest market – the company experienced 25 percent growth year on year in the China region (2020 vs 2021) through marketing and sales campaigns reaching millions of consumers via both traditional and digital channels.

Across Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam, more and more retail customers are also taking the leap with Rockit, with sales rocketing up the charts across the region. The snack size of Rockit resonates with consumers throughout the Middle East, too, which has seen growth there exceed all expectations – a 32 percent increase in sales year on year (2020 v 2021).

The addition of the two Hawke’s Bay Export Awards to Rockit’s suite of gongs this year (the company won an Axis Award, gold at the Best Awards and Best Large Business at the China Business Awards earlier in 2022) is testament to the enthusiasm, drive and dedication of the whole team, according to O’Donnell.

He concluded: “Right through our global supply chain – from our growers to our orchard, packhouse, office and global teams – this win is something to be enormously proud of. We could not be more thrilled to have demonstrated our energy and enthusiasm for what we do to the judging panel, and to have won these honours.”