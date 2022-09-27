Chile forecasts lower table grape exports in 2022-23

Chilean table grape exports are forecast to be 5% lower year-on-year, according to the first estimate of the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Ignacio Caballero, coordinator of the committee and ASOEX’s Marketing Director, said: "In this first estimate, it is expected that we will send 70.6 million standardized 8.2 kg boxes to the world.”

“Although this figure will be 5.1% lower than last season, the crop is showing fruit of good size and sweetness, which is positive to ensure good consumption of the fruit.”

A second estimate will be released on October 21 and a third one at the end of November. A fourth and final one is to be published at the end of December 2022.

Regarding varieties, Iván Marambio pointed out that shipments are expected to exceed 36 million boxes. They will be followed by traditional varieties with more than 22 million boxes. And the Red Globe variety with a little over 12 million boxes.

A strategic plan

After a complex 2021-22 season, authorities expect to regain stability under a new strategic plan announced by the Fruit Exporters Association of Chile (ASOEX) to boost fruit quality and competitiveness for the upcoming season.

Last July, ASOEX Board of Directors ratified the formation of a new Table Grape Committee. This measure was put in place in order to generate strategies to face multiple challenges that have affected the sector.

Caballerosaid: "Last season was one of the most complex for the Chilean fresh fruit industry, which is why it is important to have this new commission to build the first Strategic Plan of the Chilean Table Grape Committee”.

Along with the exec, ASOEX President Iván Marambio confirmed the importance of the renewed approach. The leader was clear in pointing out that Chile's table grape industry is taking an important step to boost its competitiveness in international markets.

“Chile continues to be the main supplier of table grapes in the world, and therefore, the plan is key to move forward with greater strength than ever," Caballero said.

A blueprint for success

According to Caballero, the new strategic plan includes three main pillars. These angles all seek to reactivate the market and ensure quality. The appointed commission will focus on leading, coordinating, uniting and communicating within the industry to secure these goals.

Caballero added that, to achieve these pillars, "the Committee has set 16 initial actions, including the development of a program of estimates. All in order to provide the best information available on the situation of export volumes during the season. An estimation program is already being implemented, and the first estimate delivered is a reflection of this".

He added that the plan contemplates publishing at least four estimates during the 2022-2023 season. The first one was recently released and includes information provided by 40 companies, all members of the Committee. This accounted for 68% of total exports in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.