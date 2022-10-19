South African citrus exports to U.S. grew by 17% in 2022

South African brand Summer Citrus from South Africa (SCSA) recently announced the conclusion of a successful 2022 season. The organization reported a 17% increase in exports volume year-on-year.

This past season, South Africa shipped record volumes of oranges along with larger arrivals of easy peelers to the U.S., which have quickly become more popular with consumers.

“As we continue to serve one of the world’s most demanding markets, our global partners are a crucial part of our program’s success,” said Suhanra Conradie, CEO of SCSA.

“While each season seems to bring its own fair share of trials, this year was no different. Despite the added pressure due to shipping routes removing the Philadelphia port, our "dream team" of service providers truly are what make this program possible,” said the executive.

The totality of the exported fruit is expected to reach its destination ports before the end of October.

SCSA was established in 1991 with the intention of consolidating South African citrus in the U.S. market. The company currently provides U.S. consumers with Navels, Midknights, East Peelers, Star Ruby Grapefruit and Cara-Cara oranges.