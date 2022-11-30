EU market fresh fruit revenue to grow by 4% annually, report says

During 2021, total revenue for fresh fresh fruit in Europe reached $137 billion, according to figures from Statista, and is expected to grow annually by 4% until 2027.

Total volumes are projected to reach 46,392.2mkg by 2027, the report also said.

The entity projects a volume growth of 0.5% for 2023, with the fresh fruit segment gaining momentum. This comes as logistics issues and political uncertainty derived from the war in Ukraine ease into the new year, as well as lasting impact from the Covid-19 pandemic.

During 2022, European consumers spent approximately $162.2 in fresh fruit purchases. Regarding consumption volumes, Statista recorded an average of 54.2kg. per person throughout the year.

The report considered volumes and revenue for fresh apples, pears, bananas, berries, grapes, citrus, peaches, mangos, pineapples, plums, and kiwis.

In global comparison, the report states that the EU market is followed in revenue by India, at $USD 95.53 billion.