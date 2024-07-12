North American Berry Conference to take place in Hawai’i in 2025

July 12 , 2024
More News Top Stories
North American Berry Conference to take place in Hawai’i in 2025

The North American Raspberry & Blackberry Association (NARBA) is teaming up with The North American Strawberry Growers Association (NASGA) to host their 2025 annual meetings and 2025 North American Berry Conference at the OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa on the Island of Hawai’i.

The event will take place from February 3 to 6, 2025, at the Kaleiopapa Convention Center, perched above the lava cliffs of Keauhou Bay.

James Powell, NASGA’s President, says “We are thrilled to host our 2025 Annual Meeting with the North American Raspberry & Blackberry Association in Hawaii, a location that offers a stunning backdrop and rich agricultural knowledge. The conference will be an excellent opportunity for networking, learning, and sharing ideas with growers, researchers, and stakeholders in the berry industry.”

The 2025 North American Berry Conference’s sessions will feature the best of emerging technological knowledge and offer a look at the future of berry growing across North America.

The conference begins on Monday, February 3rd with an opening reception.

Tuesday, February 4th, will consist of general sessions for both strawberry and cranberry growers.

Wednesday, February 5th will have two tracks to choose from, one featuring strawberry sessions and the other cranberry sessions.

On Thursday, February 6th, an Island of Hawai’i agricultural tour will be offered. Hotel reservations are available now with early booking strongly advised. Conference registration will open in July for all attendees.

This unique conference opportunity, giving members a chance to enjoy the warmth and beauty of Hawaii, while increasing their knowledge of the latest in berry research and innovation, is made possible through collaboration with NASGA and its members.

You might also be interested in


Primland expands yellow kiwifruit offer from Southern Hemisphere
New study looks to genetics to slow banana ripening process
First Zespri kiwifruit of season en route to United States
Spain responds to South African call for panel review of EU measures on citrus imports
Agronometrics Interviews: A look at the Serbian blueberry industry
California Giant Berry Farms forecasts strong blueberry season
Choices for Change: ofi announces new 2030 targets and action plans for resilient ingredient supply chains
UF/IFAS multi-state survey to find out more about avocado disease management

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands