North American Berry Conference to take place in Hawai’i in 2025

The North American Raspberry & Blackberry Association (NARBA) is teaming up with The North American Strawberry Growers Association (NASGA) to host their 2025 annual meetings and 2025 North American Berry Conference at the OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa on the Island of Hawai’i.

The event will take place from February 3 to 6, 2025, at the Kaleiopapa Convention Center, perched above the lava cliffs of Keauhou Bay.

James Powell, NASGA’s President, says “We are thrilled to host our 2025 Annual Meeting with the North American Raspberry & Blackberry Association in Hawaii, a location that offers a stunning backdrop and rich agricultural knowledge. The conference will be an excellent opportunity for networking, learning, and sharing ideas with growers, researchers, and stakeholders in the berry industry.”

The 2025 North American Berry Conference’s sessions will feature the best of emerging technological knowledge and offer a look at the future of berry growing across North America.

The conference begins on Monday, February 3rd with an opening reception.

Tuesday, February 4th, will consist of general sessions for both strawberry and cranberry growers.

Wednesday, February 5th will have two tracks to choose from, one featuring strawberry sessions and the other cranberry sessions.

On Thursday, February 6th, an Island of Hawai’i agricultural tour will be offered. Hotel reservations are available now with early booking strongly advised. Conference registration will open in July for all attendees.

This unique conference opportunity, giving members a chance to enjoy the warmth and beauty of Hawaii, while increasing their knowledge of the latest in berry research and innovation, is made possible through collaboration with NASGA and its members.