Peruvian ag industry calls for safe working conditions amid political turmoil

Following a week of violent protests in Peru, agricultural producers are urging President Boluarte’s administration to take immediate action to ensure safe passage for the industry’s activities as roadblocks remain undeterred.

The situation has remained unchanged for almost a week, with the Association of Peruvian Agricultural Producers Guilds (AGAP) officials stating that “jobs are being lost and irreparable damage is being done to the entire agricultural sector”.

A number of aggressive groups have attacked public institutions, private companies and the media in the wake of the congressional impeachment of former President Pedro Castillo.

Several highway central points, such as Piura, Libertad and Arequipa, continue to be occupied by protestors.

The Peruvian government agreed to declare a "state of emergency" throughout the country for a duration of 30 days in hopes to diffuse the situation, reported BBC News.

"Agricultural products are perishable and the food of the population and the livelihood of millions of farmers and workers depend on them,” said AGAP representatives.

According to the entity, economic losses are substantial throughout the agricultural production chain, most of which are small businesses and family farmers.

"Small, medium and large farms are being threatened and agribusiness workers cannot go to work and several companies are already paralyzed” said Gabriel Amaro, AGAP’s executive director.

Despite the blockade of several stretches of roads that connect with Lima, the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation, Nelly Paredes, said that domestic markets are currently supplied and with food stocks to meet consumer demand.

She called for dialogue and social peace to return to normality, due to several protests taking place in different parts of the country.

