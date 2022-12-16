Global table grape production estimate up 7% for 2022-23

The world's fresh table grape production is to rise by 1.2 to 27.4 million in 2022-23 according to a recent USDA report. This represents a 7% increase year-on-year.

Good growing conditions boost output in China and Turkey, offsetting losses in Chile and India, according to the report.

Production in the U.S. shows a 6% decrease year-on-year, with 2021-22’s estimate at 905,000 tons. compared to 2022-23 at 850,000 tons.

This comes as droughts and frosts hindered harvests and growers continue to struggle with labor and water availability, the USDA said.

On the other hand, EU production is forecast up 14% to 1.6 million for the upcoming period. This is mostly attributed to good fruit set in Italy, as well as new seedless varieties coming into production in Italy, Spain, and Portugal.

China’s production is also projected up, with an almost 13% increase year-on-year. The Asian giant is up 620,000 tons to 12.6 million as good growing conditions improved yield and quality.

Chilean production is set to continue its long term decline after last year’s rebound, falling 56,000 tons to 737,000.

Abundant rainfall in the South American country is expected to only partially mitigate losses from continued reduced acreage across all regions as growers continue to switch to more profitable crops such as cherries and walnuts.

International markets

Despite higher supplies, USDA states that global imports are expected to ease slightly to 3.5 million tons on reduced demand from the EU and China.

However, world exports are revised up 149,000 tons to 3.8 million, according to the USDA’s figures.

U.S. exports are expected to be nearly flat at 255,000 tons on sustained shipments to top markets.

Imports are projected up 32,000 tons to 745,000 on greater supplies from Peru and surging shipments from Chile at the beginning of the May-April marketing year.

Despite higher supplies, EU exports are forecast down 13,000 tons to 160,000 as high freight and transportation costs encourage more intra-EU trade.

Imports are projected down 77,000 tons to 520,000 on lower demand and reduced output in some Southern Hemisphere suppliers.